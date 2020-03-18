Limestone County has experienced its share of emergencies. No matter what gets thrown at us, the county’s citizens find a way to come together and support one another.
We can’t all join hand-in-hand or face-to-face during this health emergency, but we have noticed the good taking place across this county.
Food drives for families affected by the school closure were started, and we noticed.
Events were canceled or postponed for the greater good of our residents and friends. We noticed.
We noticed the transparency of local schools, governments and higher learning institutions during this crisis.
We noticed our pharmacies, banks, cable companies, utilities and local businesses doing their part to help. The local hospital offered advice weeks before a case was ever announced in Alabama, and we noticed.
We don’t know what the days, weeks or months ahead will bring when it comes to this virus. We know we will continue to do our best to keep you informed, because we know this is not something to take lightly.
This will have a very real impact on our neighbors, our families, our health-care system and our economy. Things we didn’t realize we took for granted have been affected.
So, we join the local, state and federal agencies in reminding you to wash your hands, disinfect commonly touched surfaces and stay home if you can. But with all that, we remind you this is not the end.
Limestone County will make it through this, sure as we’ve made it through any other situation we’ve faced. We know this, because we’ve seen it. We see you working together for the good of the community, and we hope it never goes unnoticed.
— The News Courier
