It's past time to say “thank you,” but “thank you” is a must.
The coronavirus pandemic has left most with an everyday sense of the unknown — What do I do? When will it end? Am I doing it right?
First, we say thanks to the ones who have heeded the call to stay at home. You've stayed home for your own health and safety and for the health and safety of others. It's neither self-serving nor inconsiderate to stay at home. It's been a must, and across the globe, we're beginning to see it works.
It's also important to say “thank you” to the essential workers — the ones who haven't allowed themselves to become paralyzed by the unknown because, quite frankly, they can't allow it.
Thank you to ones who wake up day after day in a lingering pandemic to push the community, the nation and the world forward.
Many of them are worn out and stretched thin, but they continue to pull themselves up by their bootstraps and head out to work each day. At the end of the day, they leave those boots at the door and bypass a kiss with their spouses or playtime with their kids to get their clothes in the wash and their bodies in the shower.
Are some of them worried? Of course. Yet, day after day, they wipe down registers, deliver packages, change out latex gloves, spray clouds of disinfectant and do their jobs.
Not working is not an option.
Some are working because they have to work. They are making less than a living wage, but they are doing it for the rest of us.
Some are working because they took an oath to serve and protect. They are serving and protecting not to glorify themselves, but for the rest of us.
Some are working because they believe in accomplishing the job they were trained to do. They're not manufacturing, producing or delivering products for themselves, but for the rest of us.
To them, we say thank you. But for them, we continue encouraging everyone who can stay home to do so.
We cannot stress this enough. It is 2020. We may not have flying cars or jetpacks, but we do have plenty of delivery and pickup services that mean you do not have to be inside the store to get your groceries.
There are hundreds, if not thousands, of video conferencing apps, video calling apps, text messaging apps — not to mention the good old-fashioned phone call. Hanging out with friends and loved ones in person is great, and we can pick that habit up after we are no longer at risk of spreading potentially fatal disease.
For now, email them. Text them. Dig out the rotary phone and call them.
Do it from home.
There are a lot of great things about spring that we need to change or do without this year, and that's tough. We are a nation used to having freedom, and this disease has threatened that.
But it is better to be bored at home than sick, hospitalized or dead. The same is true for your friends, your extended family, your coworkers and yes, even your church members.
This disease can and will continue to spread through people who have no symptoms but do have the virus.
So, keep your social distance.
Stay home as much as you can.
Wash your hands.
Thank you.
