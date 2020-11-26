This year has turned out be unlike any others in our lifetimes. A global pandemic has claimed the lives of a quarter of a million Americans, shut down the economy for a while and introduced us to new phrases and practices like “social distancing” and “drive-thru birthday parties.” Add in a divisive presidential election, civil unrest and, yes, “murder hornets,” and you’d think there wasn’t much to be thankful for in 2020. Yet, we are.
We are thankful for the health care workers who don protective clothing and masks to care for the sick and dying. We are thankful they care enough, are dedicated enough, to show up day after day, putting themselves at risk for the novel coronavirus. We are thankful for the nurses and doctors who sit with our loved ones as they pass or help sick patients connect through technology to loved ones who are not able to be there with them. We are thankful for those who prepare the food, clean the corridors and rooms, and do everything they can to provide support at the hospitals.
We are thankful for our teachers, who had to adapt to a new way of teaching children and, for those able to teach in person, add “sanitize classrooms” and “be mask monitor” to their already extensive list of duties. In a short space of time and among great uncertainty as to whether schools would go back to in-person teaching at all, teachers had to set up virtual classrooms, re-arrange physical classrooms, re-do lesson plans to reach each child where they are — not just physically, but also in their learning journey — and find ways to continue to provide emotional and educational support to their students. We are thankful for their dedication and the love they show our children.
We are thankful for school administrators and support staff, who are keeping schools safe for teachers and students. School administrators have had to make tough decisions about returning to school and what that would look like while balancing students’ needs, parents’ concerns and safety guidelines. The cafeteria workers, school custodians, bus drivers, school nurses and support staff have changed procedures, added to their responsibilities and juggled it all in an ever-changing environment. We are thankful for them.
We are thankful for the workers who clamored to go back to work, to do what it took to get the job done and get the environment rolling again. We thank them for this can-do spirit and the skills and expertise they bring to their workplaces. We thank them for keeping our industries and small businesses going. We are especially thankful for the truck drivers who continued to move products and navigate a disrupted supply chain.
We are thankful for the owners and managers of small businesses who found new ways to deliver their goods and services. In March, when everything was shut down, they took to social media and created online shops. Local restaurants started delivering food or offering drive-by pickups. The community supported their efforts, and we are thankful for that, as well.
We are thankful for our farmers, who provide us with meats, fruits and vegetables every day. They continued to feed our nation despite their own struggles and obstacles getting their products to market and supplies to farms. With so many families now struggling to put food on their tables, we are especially thankful for the Farm to Families program that provided fresh produce to consumers and made sure the growers’ had a market to sell to. Our farm families take their responsibility as growers seriously, and this year, when we bow our heads in thanks over our Thanksgiving meal, let’s be sure to acknowledge their sacrifices.
Finally, from The News Courier to our readers and advertisers: We are so thankful for you. It has not been an easy year for newspapers, but we continue each day to do our very best to bring you news of your community. We love telling your stories; we share in your sorrows and rejoice in your good news. In a global pandemic, people seek out local news more than ever because what’s happening in their communities is more important than ever. That is why we made the decision back in March to make all our online coronavirus news available at no charge.
Thank you, and we wish you all a Happy Thanksgiving.
