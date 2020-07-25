More than 400 people visited the drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic hosted by Athens-Limestone Hospital at the Athens Sportsplex over the past two weeks.
According to Athens-Limestone Hospital spokeswoman Felicia Lambert, 416 people were tested. The clinic took place July 15-16 and 22-23.
More people came during the first week than the second, with 141 and 138 people respectively July 15 and July 16. There were 71 tests administered July 22, and 66 given July 23.
We are checking hourly awaiting results,” Lambert said. “Once the results are released, there will be a designated contact that will make contact with you with a negative or positive result. Please keep in mind that 416 (people) were tested, and we are getting your results to you as quickly as possible. Please make sure you have your phone and check your messages often.”
The hospital worked in conjunction with the Limestone County Emergency Management Agency, the City of Athens, Limestone County Commission and the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce to hold the drive-thru clinic.
Updated figures
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health coronavirus dashboard Friday, there were 74,365 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide with another 1,640 probable. So far 1,395 people have died due to the disease, while 32,510 patients have presumably recovered.
Locally, ADPH listed 970 confirmed cases in Limestone County with another 16 probable. There have been nine confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 in the county with one probable. There have been 357 cases reported in the past 14 days.
