The City of Athens Relay for Life Team has postponed two spring fundraising events because of COVID-19 pandemic protocols.
The team does not yet have alternative dates for its Steak Sandwich Fundraiser and Celebrity Waiters Night.
“We partner with the Limestone County Cattlemen’s Association on the steak sandwich event, and we have waiters from the community for Celebrity Waiters Night, so we’ll have to juggle multiple schedules once the pandemic eases to see when we can reschedule,” said City of Athens Relay Team Captain Holly Hollman.
The team’s largest fundraiser is its Relay for Life Bass Fishing Tournament at Ingalls Harbor in Decatur. That event was scheduled for April 29. The current state health order to stay home goes through April 30. Hollman said Ingalls Harbor has tentatively moved the tournament to May 9.
“We will wait and see what happens with the pandemic and coordinate with Ingalls Harbor to see if May 9 is feasible,” Hollman said.
In addition, the virus has impacted the annual Relay for Life of Limestone County countywide celebration event. It was set for May 8, but the American Cancer Society has suspended any sanctioned events through mid-May. The teams in Limestone County will work together with the American Cancer Society office in Huntsville to reschedule the event.
The American Cancer Society continues to provide services during the pandemic. According to the American Cancer Society, Alabama health systems received $60,500 to help patients overcome transportation barriers. Hope Lodge in Birmingham is offering temporary housing for healthcare workers on the front lines fighting COVID-19. Online services, such as the 800-227-2345 hotline, cancer.org website and My Journey one-on-one health coaching, continue to operate.
Visit cancer.org/coronavirus for more information on American Cancer Society efforts during COVID-19.
