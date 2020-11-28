Paws on parade
Bobby Dean Nash, 63, of Anderson, Alabama, died Tuesday. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Dement Cemetery. No visitation is planned.
Robert Orville Craig, 88, of Athens, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Athens-Limestone Hospital. Mr. Craig was born July 9, 1932, to Robert Craig and Leona Adams. He is survived by his sons, Ronald D. Craig (Lisa) and Mark A. Craig (Sarah); daughter, Ellen Tarpley (Wayne); sev…
Mattie Floy Looney, 87, of Athens, Alabama, died Friday, November 20, 2020, at her residence. There will be a 2 p.m. graveside service Tuesday at Limestone Memorial Gardens with Bud White officiating. No visitation is planned. Mrs. Looney was born April 1, 1933, in Limestone County. She was …
Norma G. Coffman, 76, passed away on Sunday. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday at Lindsay Lane Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-12:50 p.m. prior to service. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
