Paws on parade

The Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter held a parade Friday to show off adoptable animals in holiday attire. Pictured is Camdyn Prater, 9, who joined 5-year-old Oakley Reed and 8-year-old Presley Prater in bringing animals around the shelter's parking lot for parade viewers to check out. April Prater narrated the parade, telling those in the crowd about each animal that participated. The event also included an open house at the thrift shop at the shelter, a giving tree with suggestions for shelter donations and holiday-themed photo opportunities. Visit limestonepets.org to learn more about the shelter and its animals, including applications to adopt.