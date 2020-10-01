There'll be a new kind of Pink Lady Walk taking place across the county Oct. 10, and organizers are encouraging everyone to take part.
Previous events have taken place at Jimmy Gill Park in Athens and involved a large group of participants joining for a walk and group photo in the shape of a pink ribbon. Given the park's move to a new location and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, PLW Founder and CEO Sharon Carter said they've decided to go a different route for this year's event.
Participants can visit pinkladywalk.org to purchase a T-shirt commemorating the event for $15 or $17 plus $1 processing fee, depending on the size they need. Then, on Oct. 10, they can gather with their household, family or caregivers for a walk in their neighborhood, yard, church parking lot or local park.
"We still want it to be a memorable event, even if we aren't actually going to gather together," Carter said. "My route will probably be down in my neighborhood. I may start from the new Jimmy Gill Park, and it would be the same route as we started with, the original route."
The shirts are black with a pink ribbon and the phrase "God over Everything," stylized with "God" above a line with the word "Everything" under the line. It includes the PLW logo and the date of the event.
They'll also be using #plwgoe on social media, so people can follow the event and further support the cause. PLW chose "God Over Everything" because "he's over your breast cancer, he's over this pandemic, he's over everything, and we don't want anyone to forget that," Carter said.
"We're looking forward to seeing everybody participate," she said. "We want to have something, regardless of what's going on. We still want to be involved and show support. We got people dependent on us, and we're dependent on the community."
This is the seventh annual event for PLW, and just as in years past, funds raised from T-shirt sales and other donations will go to support three local cancer patients or organizations. This year, PLW chose to honor Linda Harris, a woman who overcame stage 1 breast cancer nearly a decade ago, only to be diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in 2018; Mae Edwards, who happened to discover a spot in her breast in May and has since undergone a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery; and The Cancer Center of Huntsville, which many PLW supporters have visited for treatment.
"Just to know that there are people our there on your side and helping you through this is more than any person that's not dealing with" cancer can understand, Harris said. "It means more than you'll ever know."
PLW provides each patient with financial support to cover whatever costs they may have, whether they're specifically related to cancer or not. Bills don't magically stop being due just because someone gets a diagnosis, and income doesn't go up just because medical expenses do.
"It's been really, really hard to work and help my husband out financially with the family," Edwards said, calling the gift a blessing. "I'm grateful — beyond grateful."
Carter, who is also a cancer survivor, said PLW's goal is to sell enough T-shirts to provide each recipient with $1,000. Last year, they were able to raise enough to not only cover helping recipients for the walk but also offer help to patients during the holiday season.
"We want to do that again this year," Carter said. "We need to raise $4,000 so we can bless someone's life."
Supporters and donors can visit pinkladywalk.org to learn more, purchase a shirt and donate online. They can also contact the organization at 256-874-4587 or pinkladywalk@gmail.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.