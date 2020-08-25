Registered voters in Athens and Ardmore will get to cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today as polling locations open for municipal elections.
In Ardmore, voters will have their pick of Mary S. Hobbs or Dale Edwards for Town Council, Place 1, while Athenians will vote for their candidate of choice in the mayoral race — Russell Johnson, incumbent Ronnie Marks, Brian Terry or Mark Wilson.
Voters who live in Athens' District 4 will also get to vote for Dana Henry or Marcia Day to represent them on the City Council.
In each municipality, results are set to be posted at the city or town hall. Ardmore Town Hall will post the results of their election on the Town Hall door, and Athens voters can visit Athens City Hall on a first-come, first-serve basis to view the results tonight after polls close.
Athens City Clerk Annette Threet said the results will be displayed on the monitors in the City Council chambers, but space is limited to provide room for social distancing and media attendance. Absentee votes will be counted in the results, but provisional ballots will not be included.
Threet said the provisional ballots will be reviewed by the Board of Registrars, and verified ballots will be included when the Council meets to canvass the official election results. That meeting must take place no later than noon Tuesday, Sept. 1, she said.
Voters can visit myinfo.alabamavotes.gov to confirm where they should go to cast their ballot. Ardmore voters will vote at the Ardmore Municipal Annex on Main Street. Athens voters will vote at one of five locations, based on where they live:
• District 1 — Athens Recreation Center, 21821 Sportsplex Loop;
• District 2 — Lindsay Lane Baptist Church, 1300 S. Lindsay Lane;
• District 3 — Pincham-Lincoln Center, 606 Trinity Circle;
• District 4 — Friendship United Methodist Church, 16479 Lucas Ferry Road; or
• District 5 — Athens Senior Center, 912 W. Pryor St.
The News Courier will have additional election coverage online at enewscourier.com and in the Wednesday print edition of the newspaper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.