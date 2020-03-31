If you missed last weekend's parking lot prayer party at Athens-Limestone Hospital, you'll have another chance this weekend to show your support for the hospital and its staff.
This Sunday, drivers are asked to arrive in the hospital's parking lots by 7 p.m. Once the clock strikes 7, drivers are asked to turn on their hazard lights and pray for the ALH employees inside the hospital.
"There's a lot of things to pray for right now, but this is for them," said event organizer Traci Reeves. She said the flashing lights are "a visual for them to have some kind of comfort and assurance that they're not forgotten. There are people supporting them. Even though we can't be in the hospital and go up to them and pray with them in person, they are being covered in prayer and support from their community."
Reeves took over planning for the event after another local resident, Kyna Sterling, set up the March 29 event. Sterling said she shared video of a similar event at a Florida hospital to Facebook. She asked if any of her Facebook friends would be interested in doing something in Athens, and many agreed.
Less than 48 hours after her post, the first prayer event took place.
"It was beyond words," Sterling said. "I'm not that much of an emotional person. I was OK until the staff came out."
Then everybody started honking their horns to further show their support, and Sterling admits that's when the tears started to flow.
"It overwhelmed me to see everyone in the community praying together," she said. "You could feel the change in the atmosphere when (the staff) came out."
She said she was so impressed by the response and the number of people who would show up on such short notice to support ALH, she had trouble falling asleep that night. Because people are asked to practice social distancing by staying in their cars, she didn't realize just how many had joined her until videos of the event were posted to social media.
"I was taken aback by it all," she said. "... I was so shocked. I didn't know how many people were there or what it looked like. I was focused on making sure we pray."
Several ALH employees also took to social media after the event to share their reactions. Many said "thank you" to those who participated, while some admitted to shedding their own tears and others shared how proud they were to be part of the ALH family.
"That's another reason I wanted to do it again," Reeves said. "This will get the word out to them so more of them can see it."
There was even a request for some participants to park along Sanders Street so employees and patients on upper levels of the hospital can see the activity below. All participants are asked to arrive early enough to secure a spot and to park legally.
Visit https://bit.ly/ALHPrayer for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.