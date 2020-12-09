While some may find quarantine to be a welcomed vacation from work, Tanner High band director Vechiel Stone found quarantine to be an opportunity to turn work into a gift for the community.
The musical instructor was placed on quarantine with his family the week before Thanksgiving and said that amidst "driving everybody crazy," his wife told him to "go do something." It was while in his office, toying with arrangements, that he came up with the idea to record a few holiday arrangements of his own.
Stone said he picked a traditional Christmas tune, played with it, performed it on a few instruments and decided it might be worth sharing with other Tanner faculty members.
"It's going to be hard for us to do a Christmas concert because of everything," Stone said. "A lot of programs around the county aren't going to do one. I thought this would be a great idea, to get everyone in the Christmas spirit, share with everyone and get everyone's spirits up until the holiday gets here."
Thus, the first of the "Quarantine Brass" series was born. The faculty enjoyed it so much, Tanner High Principal Deborah Kenyon decided to share it with others in the Tanner community via the school's Facebook page.
"Him giving of his talent like that and giving to the community is a blessing," Kenyon said.
Stone has since recorded seven others, three of which had already been posted to social media as of Tuesday. He said it takes about two days from the moment he chooses a tune to him finalizing the recording, and he does it all from his home office.
"I'm constantly arranging, constantly writing," Stone said. "When I finish one, I put it down and put it in the book."
He's been playing since he was 10 years old, primarily on the trumpet, which is part of why even though he can now play a large variety of instruments, he still leans toward the brass section.
"It's a good Christmassy sound, brass instruments," he said. "They're real bright and cheerful, and they blend well."
The plan is to release all 12 videos in the series before school lets out for winter break. Stone said it's been hard on students and faculty to not have their usual Christmas concert from the 60-member high school band, but they've responded with great positivity to his videos.
"They love it," Stone said. "I get a lot of emails, that they enjoy it and it brightens their day or their morning."
"It blows me away, the comments I see," Kenyon said. "'This is amazing,' 'Thank you so much,' 'Thank you for sharing,' 'This has brightened my week.'"
Stone said it's the first time he's done something like this on his own, but he's open to doing it again next year.
"Music is the one thing that's universal," he said. "It can express every emotion that every human has. There's songs for people that are happy, sad, going through a breakup, getting married ... music touches the soul in that way.
"Christmas music, for me, is my favorite. I love Christmas music — the thought of the chords, the sounds, the joy it brings everybody. That's why I do it."
Visit facebook.com/THSRattlerPride to watch the series so far, and like and follow the page for future uploads.
