When Limestone County Schools first announced its reopening plan, Superintendent Randy Shearouse said they would reevaluate after the first month of school to see what, if anything, needed to be changed.
As it turns out, the answer is not that much. Shearouse said Thursday that with the statewide mask mandate still in effect and the reopening plan serving well for the district so far, only a few adjustments will be made moving forward.
The two biggest changes regard homecoming events and the 21st Century Community Learning Center programs. Four of the county's high schools are set to play homecoming football games next week, and many look forward to the annual parades, dress-up days and other festivities that go along with them.
Shearouse said schools are already working to ensure safety measures are in place to protect those involved with homecoming events.
As for elementary students, the after-school programs associated with 21st CCLC are set to begin Sept. 14. Students at participating schools can enjoy science, technology, engineering, art, math, health and fitness activities after school through a federal grant.
A summer program was originally scheduled but had to be canceled after a district employee who visited each of the participating schools to help set up program activities tested positive for COVID-19.
What's staying the same
LCS' reopening plan was announced in late July and included restrictions on students using lockers, field trips and outside use of school grounds. Shearouse said the locker restrictions will remain in effect, but as stated in the plan, in-state field trips will be allowed during the first semester for mandatory extracurricular competitions like those for band or athletics.
As for outside use of school grounds, the superintendent said there hadn't been many requests this year, but they would be working with organizations that do submit a request to ensure any used space is cleaned and sanitized appropriately before the next school day.
"Hopefully, we can get things started as soon as possible," Shearouse said. "We know there are a lot of groups that use the schools for different things, but we want to make sure the schools are sprayed down and cleaned up."
That said, visitors are still not allowed on campus during the school day. Masks will still be a requirement for students and staff at least as long as the statewide mask mandate remains in place, and the district's increased cleaning and sanitization routines will also remain.
Shearouse thanked the Limestone County Board of Education for approving the hire of additional health care workers and other staff to help with temperature checks, bus cleanings and more.
"As we met with principals, everyone felt that everyone is being very compliant with what we're asking them to do," Shearouse said. "Students are doing a very good job with their masks and spacing. Everyone feels like, with things getting better, we just need to continue with what we're doing."
He said the number of students being sent home for quarantine due to possible close contact with a person who may have COVID-19 has dropped significantly. Elkmont High reopened this week after being shut down for two weeks due to too many faculty members on quarantine and not enough substitute employees to fill the gap.
Across the district, Shearouse said, the first week of September "has been really good for us."
"If that continues, we hope that we can keep allowing a few more things to happen," he said, "but we really want to have a good handle on our numbers as far as positive COVID cases and that sort of thing."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.