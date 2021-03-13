Vaccines are now being distributed for COVID-19, but the pandemic is not over just yet. Many groups feel that providing opportunities for COVID-19 testing is still important in order to help put coronavirus in the rearview mirror.
As such, the North Alabama Area Health Education Center is partnering with the Athens Family Resource Center for free COVID-19 testing from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The resource center is located at 406 South Jefferson St., near Dub's Burgers.
“Our organization is primarily focused on increasing access to health care for those underserved in the community,” said Lamont Dupree, associate director of North Alabama AHEC. “The testing is being done through a partnership with UAB Hospital's RADx-Up program.”
Dupree said the event is free and at least 150 tests will be available on a first come, first served basis. No appointments are necessary. He said results are typically available within 48 hours after UAB analyzes them, and those tested will receive a phone call with the results.
North Alabama AHEC covers 13 counties, including Limestone. Though Dupree said not as many people have been coming to events for testing since vaccines have been released, the tests are still an “important part of the plan” to get rid of COVID-19.
“It is important,” he said. “A lot of the focus has shifted, but people need to understand there are still carriers with no symptoms that can pass it along. It helps to know your status, and tests help us know where transmissions are still going on.”
Vaccine eligibility
President Joe Biden said during a primetime address Thursday that he will direct states and territories to make vaccinations open to all adults by May 1. The U.S. is expected to have doses for 255 million adults by that date.
“Let me be clear, that doesn’t mean everyone’s going to have that shot immediately, but it means you’ll be able to get in line beginning May 1,” he said.
Alabama is expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations to more frontline workers, residents with certain chronic health conditions and people 55 and older later this month, state officials announced Friday.
The expansion, starting March 22, will add more than 2 million people to the groups who can receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Alabama, making around two-thirds of Alabama now eligible. Health officials urged people to be patient as demand still outpaces available supply.
The state is now getting between 110,000 and 120,000 first doses each week, but Harris said he expects the amount of vaccine shipped to the state to rise.
The qualifying medical conditions include cancer, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, smoking, obesity, sickle cell disease and heart conditions.
More workers will also be eligible for the shots, including restaurant staff, transportation workers, construction workers, bank tellers, legal professionals and members of the news media.
— The Associated Press contributed to this article.
