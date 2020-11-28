The following restaurant ratings and critical items were reported Nov. 9–20 by the Limestone County Department of Health:
• Burger King No. 4272, 1111 S. Jefferson St., Athens — 88 (damaged fry basket and cracked food storage lids found – abated during inspection, dirty ice maker found in kitchen – abated during inspection);
• Steelcase/Eurest Dining Service, 214 Durham Drive, Athens — 88 (hot water temperature at 70 degrees at hand sinks and wash sink, dirty soda machine present during inspection);
• Burger King No. 13277, 1600 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 91 (hand washing sinks not accessible due to boxes and trash in front of it – corrected onsite by manager);
• Burchel's KFC Inc., 205 U.S. 72 West, Athens — 92 (residue on ice chute in ice machine – abated Nov. 19 by manager);
• Dubs Burgers, 402 S. Jefferson St., Athens — 93;
• Cracker Barrel Old Country Store No. 9, 1212 Kelli Drive, Athens — 94;
• Dollar Tree Nov. 1368, 935 U.S. 72 East, Suite L, Athens — 94; and
• Kim's Tender Care Learning Center — (highest registered temperature at warewashing sink was 105 degrees).
