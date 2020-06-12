The federal government pushed back national tax day to July 15 this year on account of the coronavirus pandemic.
The new deadline is a little over a month away, and tax services are ramping back up in order to get returns filed.
The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program in Athens will be renewing its tax service June 15 and will run through July 9.
The office is located at 203 N. Jefferson St. in Athens across from First United Methodist Church.
According to RSVP Executive Director Betty Ruth, the program is meant to help seniors 55 and over and low-income residents file their returns in order to fulfill their federal and state obligations.
“We will be assisting over 2,000 people with this program.” Ruth said.
RSVP will be preparing taxes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays. There is no cost for this service, though appointments must be made by calling 256-232-7207 in advance.
“We had to change our way of doing business because of coronavirus,” Ruth said. “People will stay in their car until someone comes to assist them.”
Ruth said those using the service need to bring any relevant W-2s, photo IDs, Social Security cards and last year's returns if available.
She said it is a “great feeling” to be able to help seniors and others complete this necessary task.
“We know these are individuals who do not have funds for a paid preparer but are filling their obligation,” Ruth said.
