Russia's approval of virus vaccine greeted with some alarm

A medical worker performs a COVID-19 test at a test center at Vnukovo airport outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, Aug. 7. Authorities in Russia say they are about to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, with mass vaccinations planned as early as October 2020, using shots that are yet to complete clinical trials. But scientists worldwide are sounding the alarm that the headlong rush could backfire and point to ethical issues that undermine confidence in the Russian studies.