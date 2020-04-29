With the state of Alabama preparing to reopen in phases, the City of Athens updated its local COVID-19 protocols in coordination with the new safer-at-home order.
Gov. Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said Tuesday the safer-at-home order will start 5 p.m. Thursday and last until 5 p.m. Friday, May 15. The order relaxes some of the stringent requirements of the April 3 order, but not all of them.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks discussed the new order with city attorney Shane Black and department heads before updating protocols for the City of Athens.
City of Athens updated protocols
• City of Athens facilities will remain closed to the public through at least May 15. Several facilities are undergoing changes to limit exposure between employees and citizens, such as installing plexiglass windows at counters. Marks said the city also wants to make sure there is a reliable supply of personal protective equipment, sanitizer and cleaners before opening to the public;
• Athens Utilities will suspend the practice of disconnecting utilities for non-payment until May 15. Customers will be responsible for the full bill amount accrued until payment is made;
• The spring sports season at Athens Parks and Recreation is canceled. The safer-at-home order continues to prohibit sport activities, the use of playground equipment, pavilion rentals, etc.;
• Municipal Court staff are waiting to see if there is an update in the Supreme Court mandate, which currently suspends in-person court hearings through April 30. Driving school will not be held in May. Those who planned to attend are encouraged to make sure court staff have their correct contact information. The court can be reached at 256-233-8733 or court@athensal.us from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays, and 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays.
• City Council, Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Adjustments meetings can still be watched via live stream on Athens' YouTube channel at CityofAthensAla. Residents can call in comments on the phone number provided at each meeting;
• Recycling services are still suspended;
• Senior centers remain closed; and
• Employees will continue working and offering ways for citizens to remotely access employees, information and forms.
Contacting the city
Residents can visit www.athensal.us for contact information for each department as well as information on payments, forms and services. Each city building has a note on the door listing contact information for the departments housed within the building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.