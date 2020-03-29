Athens City Schools
Full Tummy Project will distribute free Grab-N-Go meals from noon–2 p.m. Monday at Central Church of Christ, 320 U.S. 31, and Wednesday at Athens Middle School, 100 U.S. 31, in Athens.
Limestone County Schools
Limestone County Schools will distribute free Grab-N-Go meals from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Meals can be picked up at any of the district's six high schools — Ardmore, Clements, East Limestone, Elkmont, Tanner and West Limestone. Four meals — two breakfasts and two lunches — will be provided. Students do not have to be present at pickup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.