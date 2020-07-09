Public schools have been fielding a seemingly endless list of questions about what the landscape will look like when students return to school this fall.
Athens City Schools and Limestone County Schools have released the options available to students in each system, along with an option for parents to find answers to some of the most frequently asked questions.
In the city, parents and guardians can choose traditional (in class) or remote learning for students. The deadline to apply is July 24.
There is also a blended option that many people have been asking about. According to ACS, blended is part of the traditional option.
“Blended means that students transition between traditional and remote and back again based on need and preference,” said ACS on its FAQ page. “If you choose traditional, you may need to float between traditional and remote. Your child will attend class daily but will be equipped to go to remote as circumstances dictate.”
According to LCS, the options are less fluid. Families have until Friday to apply for virtual school, and they must commit to at least one full semester if they choose that option.
“We do not have a blended option in the format of students who will come a few days a week to campus and a few days off-campus,” said LCS on its FAQ page. “The face-to-face option will become a blended format if a student has to become quarantined. All classes will utilize the learning management system, Google Classroom. In the event a student is quarantined, he/she will continue to do their classwork on Google Classroom until he/she is permitted back on campus.”
ACS families can visit acs-k12.org/backtoschoolFAQ to submit questions and review previously answered questions, while LCS families can visit bit.ly/LCS_FAQ to submit questions and lcsk12.org/faq to view answers.
State guidance
The school systems are using guidance from the Alabama State Department of Education called the Roadmap to Reopening Schools.
According to ALSDE, the roadmap “provides guidance and recommendations for local school systems as they develop their plan for the 2020-21 school year” amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
ALSDE announced Wednesday that the department has also obtained 2.5 million face coverings for school systems across the state, approximately three per staff member or student. The coverings are washable and reusable, but the state has not required they be used.
ACS and LCS have also said there is no plan to require students to wear masks, though students are welcome to wear one if they so choose.
