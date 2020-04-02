Gov. Kay Ivey and state superintendent Eric Mackey announced last week that school buildings would remain closed until at least June 5. Local school officials have been hard at work ever since to make sure student education doesn't suffer as a result.
While the goal is still for students and their families to enjoy spring break, Athens City Schools and Limestone County Schools have announced plans for when students return to learning next week.
"We have tremendous confidence in our students and our teachers," Brad Lewis, executive director of curriculum and instruction for LCS, said in a video announcing LCS' remote learning plan. "We believe all students can succeed, and we are dedicated in helping each child reach new horizons."
The LCS plan has been dubbed Operation New Horizons and features two categories. The first, LCS Digital Backpack, allows students and teachers to use multiple online platforms like Google Classroom, Zoom, Class Dojo, Remind and Facebook to hand out, complete and turn in assignments and materials. There's no need for print materials, but internet is required.
For families without internet, there's the option of traditional paper and pencil packets. These packets will include a hard copy of materials found in the digital backpack, which students can complete at home and turn in sometime in May, Lewis said.
The packets will be available in the plastic bins at the front or rear entrance of schools starting Tuesday, April 7. Lewis advised families to check their local school's website for details. He also said teachers will be contacting families via Remind, text message or phone call to see who will need a packet and who can work online.
"If you receive a call from your school, please answer," Lewis said. "If we leave a message, please return our call. We're not trying to sell you a car warranty; we need information, and the information we need most is to determine if you need a packet of paper and pencil materials."
Lewis said seniors in the district remain the top priority, and some seniors will have the option of individualized plans to ensure all seniors can complete all graduation requirements. Graduation and prom ceremonies are set to be scheduled after June 5.
City students
ACS has also announced a plan for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. In a section of the ACS website that has been dedicated to COVID-19 updates, officials provided a look at what the next few weeks will be like for the district.
This plan focuses heavily on eLearning, but like LCS, the first major step is enjoying spring break.
"Our entire school community is experiencing stress, anxiety and worry as a result of the current public health situation," reads the latest update. "We encourage parents, students and teachers to enjoy this time, relax as much as possible and take a deep breath before we begin our next chapter as a school community."
For the first week after spring break, students will get "a soft opening" into eLearning. Beginning April 13, a "flexible and modified version of academic eLearning will begin for all," according to the website.
Teachers are asked to keep things simple by making sure each grade level focuses on essential skills and standards. In a YouTube video posted Monday, Athens High School Principal Rick Carter explained that for his students, this would involve moving away from the traditional A-F grading scale in favor of evaluating students based on their completion of seven weeklong lessons and modules.
He said no student would receive a grade lower than what they had on March 13, when the school was first closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be an option for traditional pencil-and-paper course materials for students without regular access to internet, and Carter said details for that option would be announced at a later time.
He estimated students would need to spend no more than two hours per course per week to finish their classwork. Students who are not seniors and who cannot complete their work may have the option of summer school, but it would be required courses only.
The latest
Students and their families are encouraged to check websites and social media accounts often for information from their schools or school system.
ACS families can visit https://acs-k12.org and follow @AthensALSchools on Facebook and Twitter. LCS families can visit https://lcsk12.org and follow @limestonecountyschools on Facebook and @LCSforKids on Twitter.
