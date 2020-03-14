Editor's note: All COVID-19 updates and stories from The News Courier will be posted as breaking news. These stories will be free to all readers, regardless of subscription status. However, we encourage you to support this and future coverage by calling 256-232-2720 or visiting enewscourier.com/subscription purchasing a subscription to The News Courier.
Several local schools and a church have announced they will collect food and hygiene items for families who will be affected by the extended school closure.
We will update this list as we receive information. If your church, school or organization will also be accepting donations or distributing items for families affected by the extended closure, please contact us at newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com or via Facebook or Twitter.
Elkmont High School
• Items accepted: peanut butter, soup, dry beans, bags of rice, boxes of cereal, canned goods, canned meats, macaroni and cheese, Pop Tarts, soap, feminine hygiene products
• Drop off hours: 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
• Drop off location: "Drive-thru drop off" will be set up near front entrance. Place items in bins.
• Distribution: Wednesday (hours and location have not been announced)
Tanner High School
• Items accepted: cereal, peanut butter, canned meats, soup, rice, macaroni and cheese, Pop-Tarts, cereal and granola bars, dry beans, canned goods, cheese or peanut butter crackers
• Drop-off hours: 1–3 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
• Drop-off location: Front lobby of high school
• Distribution: Wednesday afternoon to students who receive "Friday Food Bags," then first come, first serve to everyone else while supplies are available
Piney Chapel Elementary School
• Items accepted: Granola bars, macaroni and cheese, cereal, Pop-Tarts, canned goods, bags of rice, dry beans, peanut butter, jelly, crackers, canned fruit, plastic fruit cups, fruit gummies, juice boxes
• Drop-off hours: 7 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
• Drop-off location: Bins on the school's front porch
• Distribution: Wednesday. Families are asked to message Piney Chapel Elementary on Facebook or call 256-233-6674 first.
West Limestone High School
• Items accepted: Cereal, Pop Tarts, bananas, apples, Lunchables, Capri-Suns, juice boxes, water, pudding cups, Goldfish crackers, cheese crackers, canned soup, Ramen noodles, tortilla wraps, bread, canned vegetables, fruit cups, beans, crackers, tuna (in cans or packets), granola bars, cereal bars, oatmeal, macaroni and cheese, boxed meals, applesauce
• Drop-off hours: 7:30 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
• Drop-off location: Front office of school
• Distribution: To be announced
Salem Springs Baptist Church
• Items accepted: Peanut butter, soup, dry beans, bags of rice, boxes of cereal, canned goods, canned meats, macaroni and cheese, Pop Tarts, soap, feminine hygiene products
• Drop-off hours: 6–8 p.m. Saturday; 9–10 a.m., 12:30–1 p.m. and 4–6 p.m. Sunday; 3–6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
• Drop-off location: Bins in front of sanctuary
• Distribution: "Drive-thru distribution"; time, date and location to be announced
