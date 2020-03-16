The sudden announcement that schools would be closed for multiple weeks left many families unsure what they would do without the free breakfasts or lunches normally provided to their children.
To answer this need, several schools, churches and organizations banded together over the weekend and announced they would collect food and hygiene items for the families affected by the closure.
The information in the list was below was accurate as of early Monday afternoon.
Families are also encouraged to follow us and their school or district on Facebook or Twitter for more information.
Athens City Schools
Breakfast (Grab & Go style) and a hot lunch will be distributed at Athens Elementary School, 601 S. Clinton St., and The Haven, Fifth Avenue in Athens, Thursday, March 19, through Friday, March 27. Anybody 18 years old and younger, whether they live in the city or not, can pick up food. The drive-thru distribution, similar to carline, will be from 10 a.m. until noon Mondays through Fridays.
Limestone County Schools
Breakfast and lunch (Grab & Go style) will be distributed at each of the six high schools Thursday, March 19 through Friday, April 3, including during spring break. Elementary-school students can pick up meals at the high school of their feeder school pattern. For example, Sugar Creek students can pick up meals at West Limestone, and Creekside can pick up at East Limestone. The drive-thru distribution, similar to carline, will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Parents can pick up two bags each day — one with lunch for that day, and a second with breakfast for the next morning.
Salem Springs Baptist Church
• Items accepted: Peanut butter, soup, dry beans, bags of rice, boxes of cereal, canned goods, canned meats, macaroni and cheese, Pop Tarts, soap, feminine hygiene products
• Drop-off: Bins in front of sanctuary
• Distribution: 1-6 p.m. today and 3-6 p.m. Wednesday at the front entrance of the church. Recipients should remain in car.
Ardmore/Cedar Hill/Wooley Springs
• Items accepted: Peanut butter crackers, fruit gummies, dry beans, bags of rice, juice boxes, canned soup, cereal, canned goods (fruit, vegetables, pasta), Pop Tarts, macaroni and cheese, soap, feminine hygiene products, body wash
• Drop-off: 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. today at Wooley Springs Baptist Church
• Distribution: 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Wednesday at Wooley Springs Baptist Church. Families are encouraged to message Cedar Hill Elementary School on Facebook or call 256-423-5950 before distribution.
The Way Church
• Items accepted: Dry pasta and pasta mixes (i.e., Knorr's, macaroni and cheese, Ramen), dry rice, dry beans, potato flakes that use water, pasta sauces, peanut butter, canned meats or fish, shelf-stable milk, instant grits or oatmeal, crackers, cookies, pretzels, canned pasta, canned soups or stews, nuts, cereal, microwaveable popcorn, coffee, tea bags, sugar, juice boxes or pouches, granola bars, breakfast or energy bars, nonperishable snacks, jerky or dehydrated meat, dehydrated fruit, bottled water, can openers
• Drop-off: Today through Friday, March 20, at The Way Church, 25939 Walter Lee Drive, Athens, or Sides Automotive in Athens
• Distribution: Saturday at The Way Church
• Additional information: Monetary donations are also being accepted at the drop-off locations. If drop-off is not an option, contact The Way Church so someone can pick up donations from your home or business. Donors who use a shopping delivery service like Instacart can schedule a delivery to a drop-off location but should make sure to add a note to their order specifying it is a food bank donation.
The Full Tummy Project
• Items accepted: Shelf-stable food items (i.e., canned goods, boxed goods, dry goods) and grocery-only gift cards for Hometown Market or Hometown Grocery
• Drop-off: Email thefulltummyproject@gmail.com
• Distribution: Bags will be available for pickup 12-2 p.m. Wednesday at First United Methodist Church, 203 N. Jefferson St., Athens. More information: thefulltummyproject@gmail.com
