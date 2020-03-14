Editor's note: All COVID-19 updates and stories from The News Courier will be posted as breaking news. These stories will be free to all readers, regardless of subscription status. However, we encourage you to support this and future coverage by calling 256-232-2720 or visiting enewscourier.com/subscription purchasing a subscription to The News Courier.
Several local schools and churches have announced they will collect food and hygiene items for families who will be affected by the extended school closure.
We will update this list as we receive information. If your church, school or organization will also be accepting donations or distributing items for families affected by the extended closure, please contact us at newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com or via Facebook or Twitter.
Elkmont High School
• Items accepted: peanut butter, soup, dry beans, bags of rice, boxes of cereal, canned goods, canned meats, macaroni and cheese, Pop Tarts, soap, feminine hygiene products
• Drop off hours: 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
• Drop off location: "Drive-thru drop off" will be set up near front entrance. Place items in bins.
• Distribution: Wednesday (hours and location have not been announced)
Tanner High School
• Items accepted: cereal, peanut butter, canned meats, soup, rice, macaroni and cheese, Pop-Tarts, cereal and granola bars, dry beans, canned goods, cheese or peanut butter crackers
• Drop-off hours: 1–3 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
• Drop-off location: Front lobby of high school
• Distribution: Wednesday afternoon to students who receive "Friday Food Bags," then first come, first serve to everyone else while supplies are available
Piney Chapel Elementary School
• Items accepted: Granola bars, macaroni and cheese, cereal, Pop-Tarts, canned goods, bags of rice, dry beans, peanut butter, jelly, crackers, canned fruit, plastic fruit cups, fruit gummies, juice boxes
• Drop-off hours: 7 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
• Drop-off location: Bins on the school's front porch
• Distribution: Wednesday. Families are asked to message Piney Chapel Elementary on Facebook or call 256-233-6674 first.
West Limestone High School
• Items accepted: Cereal, Pop Tarts, bananas, apples, Lunchables, Capri-Suns, juice boxes, water, pudding cups, Goldfish crackers, cheese crackers, canned soup, Ramen noodles, tortilla wraps, bread, canned vegetables, fruit cups, beans, crackers, tuna (in cans or packets), granola bars, cereal bars, oatmeal, macaroni and cheese, boxed meals, applesauce
• Drop-off hours: 7:30 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
• Drop-off location: Front office of school
• Distribution: To be announced
Salem Springs Baptist Church
• Items accepted: Peanut butter, soup, dry beans, bags of rice, boxes of cereal, canned goods, canned meats, macaroni and cheese, Pop Tarts, soap, feminine hygiene products
• Drop-off hours: 6–8 p.m. Saturday; 9–10 a.m., 12:30–1 p.m. and 4–6 p.m. Sunday; 3–6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
• Drop-off location: Bins in front of sanctuary
• Distribution: "Drive-thru distribution"; time, date and location to be announced
Ardmore/Cedar Hill/Wooley Springs community
• Items accepted: Peanut butter crackers, fruit gummies, dry beans, bags of rice, juice boxes, canned soup, cereal, canned goods (fruit, vegetables, pasta), Pop Tarts, macaroni and cheese, soap, feminine hygiene products, body wash
• Drop-off hours and location: 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Wooley Springs Baptist Church; Cedar Hill Elementary School car line Monday and Tuesday
• Distribution: 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Wednesday at Wooley Springs Baptist Church. Families are encouraged to message Cedar Hill Elementary School on Facebook or call 256-423-5950 before distribution.
The Way Church
• Items accepted: Dry pasta and pasta mixes (i.e., Knorr's, macaroni and cheese, Ramen), dry rice, dry beans, potato flakes that use water, pasta sauces, peanut butter, canned meats or fish, shelf-stable milk, instant grits or oatmeal, crackers, cookies, pretzels, canned pasta, canned soups or stews, nuts, cereal, microwaveable popcorn, coffee, tea bags, sugar, juice boxes or pouches, granola bars, breakfast or energy bars, nonperishable snacks, jerky or dehydrated meat, dehydrated fruit, bottled water, can openers
• Drop-off hours: March 16–20 (Monday through Friday)
• Drop-off locations: The Way Church, 25939 Walter Lee Drive, Athens; Sides Automotive in Athens
• Distribution: Saturday at The Way Church
• Additional information: Monetary donations are also being accepted at the drop-off locations. If drop-off is not an option, contact The Way Church so someone can pick up donations from your home or business. Donors who use a shopping delivery service like Instacart can schedule a delivery to a drop-off location but should make sure to add a note to their order specifying it is a food bank donation.
