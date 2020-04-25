Senators says it is not safe for lawmakers to return in May
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A state senator is expressing concern about plans to resume the legislative session in early May, saying it would put people at risk from coronavirus.
Sen. Vivian Davis Figures of Mobile on Friday released a letter she wrote to Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh.
Figures said lawmakers should adjourn the session and return later in the year to approve state budgets for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1. Figures said there is no way for members and staff to do social distancing at the statehouse.
"Many of our members as well as the staff have small children at home and/or elderly family members for whom they are responsible. Why would you put all those lives at risk for something that can wait,?" Figures wrote.
She said the delay would give them time to get a more realistic view of how state revenue has been impacted before attempting to write state budgets.
Legislative leaders have said that lawmakers would resume the session on May 4. Marsh and House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said they plan to focus on local bills and state budgets.
The session by law must end on May 18.
