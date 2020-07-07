The 38th annual Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo has been rescheduled for Aug. 21 and 22, according to a release from the sheriff's office Monday.
The event is usually held in May but had to be postponed due to COVID-19. Public Information Officer Stephen Young said the main reason LCSO decided to move forward with having the rodeo this year is the number of similar events beginning to pop up across the Southeast.
“There are a lot of other rodeos going on — there's one in Tennessee this weekend,” he said. "Alabama has already had a number of them, so there's precedent.”
Young also said Sheriff Mike Blakely has received a number of phone calls asking about the rodeo and requesting it once again be held. In light of the pandemic, some events will not be held this year, including the special needs rodeo.
“They are a susceptible population,” Young said.
He said the rodeo queen competition may also be scaled down or held online only.
“We will have as much as we can,” he said. “The arena is spread out. People can choose what risks to take. There will be some checking, but the main thing is, if you're feeling ill, don't come in. We are encouraging people to be as responsible as possible.”
Young said sanitation stations will be provided, and all participants will be encouraged to wear masks and observe proper social distancing of at least 6 feet.
Some details surrounding the rodeo are still in the planning stage, and Young said different portions of the event may be livestreamed for those who wish to watch without attending in person.
