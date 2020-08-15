We are living in unprecedented times. Tough times. A virus has torn our nation apart. The murder of a man — and too many others like him — has torn our nation apart. We as a people have torn ourselves apart in some regards. It is beyond sad — for our country and us as individuals.
We are a nation divided. And, honestly, I’m not sure where we go from here. These times are as serious as murder and a pandemic. I don’t want to make lightly of those facts.
Still, sometimes, you’ve got to laugh. Because laughter can lighten the load. It is food for the spirit and the soul. We can find something silly or goofy in just about every situation, even COVID-19.
Laughter is something on which we can all agree. And we need to do more of that. Find common ground. Agree to disagree and agree that maybe not all of our own answers are the right answers. Maybe the other side has a point or two to make.
In that vein, I suggest we find laughable moments in times of pandemic. For me, that took the form of poetry.
For starters, I wrote a limerick. I’ve always loved the humor of this old-fashioned form of poetry, which isn’t afraid to be a little cheesy, a bit sassy and just plain fun. If you’d like to give a go at a limerick — or other form of poetry — feel free to message me on my Slices of Life Facebook page. Here’s mine:
It’s a desperate and burdensome time.
Going mask-less could warrant a crime.
Is all very frightening,
This COVID-19.
I’d prefer my Corona with lime.
I'm not much of a poet, but there is some comfort that comes from the cadence of the verse, the rhythm and rhyming of the words. It puts order to a subject that knows nothing about order.
The following is a garden variety rhyming verse about what we are currently living. I hope it makes you smile. And, after reading, remember to find some laughter in your day, however dour your day or hour may seem.
An ode to COVID
We’re worried about
Our kid’s academics
In the midst of
This current pandemic.
They say find a mask.
They say put it on,
Before you head out
To the hair salon.
Remain strong and steadfast
In your quarantine.
Together, we’ll beat
COVID-19.
Days spent inside
Might make you grouchy,
Much like updates
From Birx and Fauci.
We can be grateful,
At least let’s all try,
Especially if stocked
With sufficient two-ply.
Know you are loved.
Be safe and take care.
Hope to see you soon,
Safe and healthy out there.
— Pertler is an award-winning syndicated columnist, published playwright, author and member of the National Society of Newspaper Columnists. Don’t miss a slice; follow the Slices of Life page on Facebook.
