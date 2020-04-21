Social Security beneficiaries and Supplemental Security Income recipients who did not file 2018 or 2019 taxes, and have qualifying dependents, should take steps now to receive payments for their children, according to Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul.
Saul said Social Security retirement, survivors and disability insurance beneficiaries with dependent children who did not file 2018 or 2019 taxes need to act before Wednesday in order to receive additional payments for their eligible children quickly. SSI recipients need to take action later this month, officials said, adding a specific date will be available soon.
Saul encourages beneficiaries and recipients to visit www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here and go to the “Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here” section to provide their information about children.
Saul said recipients who don't file tax returns will receive automatic Economic Impact Payments from the Treasury Department soon. However, those who did not file and have qualifying children under 17 should not wait for their automatic $1,200 individual payment.
Saul said by taking the step to enter information on the IRS website, they will also receive the $500 per dependent child payment in addition to their $1,200 individual payment.
If beneficiaries in the group do not provide their information to the IRS soon, their payment at this time will be $1,200, Saul said. Those beneficiaries will then be required to file a tax year 2020 tax return to obtain the additional $500 per eligible child.
“I urge Social Security and SSI recipients with qualifying children who do not normally file taxes to take action now,” said Saul. “Immediately go to IRS.gov so that you will receive the full amount of the Economic Payments you and your family are eligible for.”
People with Direct Express debit cards who enter information at the IRS’s website should answer all of the mandatory questions, but they may leave the bank account information section blank as Treasury already has their Direct Express information on file, Saul said.
Additionally, any new beneficiaries since January 1, 2020, of either Social Security or SSI benefits, who did not file a tax return for 2018 or 2019, will also need to go to the IRS’s “Non-Filers" website to enter their information as they will not receive automatic payments from Treasury, Saul said.
