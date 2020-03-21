The Limestone County Special Olympics is one day of the year that brings a smile to everyone's face as special needs athletes from Athens and Limestone County participate in a multitude of sports and activities in front of cheering crowds at Athens Stadium.
Unfortunately, that day of cheerfulness won't take place this year, as it is yet another casualty to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Limestone County Special Olympics director Jessica Tyler said the event, which was scheduled to take place Friday, March 27, has been canceled. The Alabama Special Olympics, which was to take place the weekend of May 16 at Troy University in Troy, has also been canceled, Tyler said.
“It's a really special day for everyone and we hate we can't have it this year,” Tyler said. “We will just plan on doing it in the spring of next year.”
Tyler said event organizers began discussing postponing or canceling the event last Friday, when Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency and ordered schools to close until April 6. The constantly changing coronavirus situation led organizers to decide to cancel the event.
“We couldn't have the event with the schools closed, and we have people come in front the state Special Olympics to run our events, and there was no way for them to be there either,” Tyler said. “We hadn't really discussed another date, and just determined it just wasn't possible (to reschedule) because of the unknown.”
More than 200 special needs students at each of the schools in Athens and Limestone County participate in the Special Olympics, as do attendees of the Birdie Thornton Center.
“People really look forward to (the Special Olympics) all year,” she said. “Hopefully they'll be even more excited next year about it because of the break.”
