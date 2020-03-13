Editor's note: All COVID-19 updates and stories from The News Courier will be posted as breaking news. These stories will be free to all readers, regardless of subscription status. However, we encourage you to support this and future coverage by calling 256-232-2720 or visiting enewscourier.com/subscription purchasing a subscription to The News Courier.
St. Timothy's Episcopal Church in Athens has canceled all services for the next three weeks. No other information has been provided at this time.
The News Courier will publish cancelations or postponements as we receive them. Organizations who wish to submit an announcement for publication should contact the newsroom by calling 256-232-2720 or emailing newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com.
The Alabama Department of Public Health advises all organizations to reconsider events that may require large groups of people to meet in closed or confined spaces. Avoiding such crowds will help limit exposure to diseases such as seasonal influenza and COVID-19.
