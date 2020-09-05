The state of Alabama has begun paying additional unemployment benefits under the Lost Wages Assistance Program.
According to the Alabama Department of Labor, the program allows the state to offer an additional unemployment compensation benefit of $300 per week to eligible unemployment recipients.
“To be eligible for this benefit, recipients must receive at least $100 in an approved Unemployment Compensation (UC) program weekly benefit amount and must certify that they are unemployed or partially unemployed due to the disruptions caused by COVID-19,” ADOL said. “Payments will be retroactive to Aug. 1.”
The LWA Program was created by a memorandum from President Donald Trump’s in response to the expiration of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation $600 weekly benefit in July.
Claimants will be notified by ADOL if they are eligible for the additional benefit. These payments will be automatically added to current benefits.
“No additional application will be necessary for claimants who have already certified that they are unemployed or underemployed due to disruptions caused by COVID-19,” ADOL said.
ADOL warns it can take 24 to 48 hours for payments to post to accounts, though the Labor Day holiday may further delay payments.
“Funding for this program comes from FEMA disaster relief funds,” ADOL said. “Early guidance from FEMA and the U.S. Department of Labor indicated that states should be able to receive approximately three weeks’ worth of benefits upon approval, with additional weekly approval being granted on a weekly basis, depending on the remaining balance of the fund. However, funding could end at any time; if FEMA funding is exhausted or the federal government enacts new law, or by Dec. 27, 2020, whichever comes first.”
Visit www.labor.alabama.gov for more information on unemployment compensation in Alabama.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.