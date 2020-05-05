The state has extended to June 19 the deadline to register vehicles, renew vehicle registrations and pay property taxes on vehicles in Alabama.
Vernon Barnett, commissioner of the Alabama Department of Revenue, extended the deadline Monday. Some vehicle owners may not have been able to conduct this business due to the state of emergency declared to try to stop the spread of new coronavirus.
The extension applies to residents who needed to register their vehicle, renew their vehicle registration or pay property tax on their vehicle in March, April or May.
Penalty charges won't be charged until June 22.
The state first granted such an extension in March, giving those who had a March deadline until April 15. The state granted another extension to May 15.
Limestone County License Commissioner Joseph Cannon advised residents to check his office website at https://www.limestonelicense.com for information on vehicle registrations, registration renewals, vehicle property tax and more.
Cannon said employees in his office have been trying to respond to requests even though the office is closed to the public. Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency in March and ordered state offices closed to the public in an effort to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
Cannon said employees have been "working on four fronts" inside the office.
They are addressing online and mail requests, which Cannon said have been "much larger than normal." Employees are also answering telephones during business hours to respond to any and all questions, he said.
They are finding ways to complete many of the time-consuming transactions now so when the public is allowed to return, employees can "keep the flow going as well as possible," Cannon said.
In addition, the county is taking all possible measures to have the entire Clinton Street Courthouse Annex prepared so as not to jeopardize the health of the public or employees when service resumes, he said. County offices are expected to reopen May 11.
