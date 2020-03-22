State virus cases top 135; fines possible for violations

Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.