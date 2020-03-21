The Alabama Securities Commission is warning Alabamians to be aware of con artists seeking to take advantage of fear and uncertainty about the new coronavirus.
The ASC reported the United States Department of the Treasury warned of scammers calling or emailing people claiming to be from the treasury department or other federal or state agency and offering COVID-19 related grants, checks or stimulus payments in exchange for personal financial information, or an advance fee, tax or charge, including gifts cards.
The treasury department advises people not to respond to these calls or emails, as they are scams. The department says give no information. If you are called on the phone, hang up immediately. Do not respond to emails and text messages you might receive from the scammers.
Report the contact to the FBI at www.ic3.gov so the scammers can be tracked and stopped, the treasury department said.
“We know con artists are opportunistic and use current events to cloak their schemes with an air of immediacy and legitimacy,” ASC Director Joseph P. Borg said. “Never make an investment decision without understanding what you are investing in, who you are doing business with, where your money is going, how it will be used and how you can get it back. Always ask if the salesperson and the securities or investments are registered with the Alabama Securities Commission — then call us to verify they are in fact licensed or registered.”
Borg said fraudsters are looking to capitalize on the recent volatility of the stock market and will tout false positive information about products related to COVID-19 (such as a new cure or vaccine venture) in order to attract investors. The more investors invest, the more the product price will be “pumped up.” The fraudster will then quickly “dump” their stock, resulting in a substantial payout for them. The stock price will drop, and the remaining investors will lose their money.
“Make sure you have all the facts and other information necessary to make an informed decision before turning over your money to another individual to invest on your behalf,” Alabama Securities Commission Chief Deputy Director Amanda Senn said. “Afterwards may be too late.”
