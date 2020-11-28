The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles extended a special thanks this week to an institutional parole officer who recently announced plans to retire.
IPO Tim Moncrief has worked with the Bureau for more than three decades, meaning he will be the longest-serving institutional parole officer when he retires Jan. 1, 2021. Moncrief's decision to retire followed a stroke June 8 while on duty at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore.
He said he was predicted to have a 100% chance of death because the stroke was located in a spinal cord area that could not be treated. However, the officer has begun to recover mentally and physically, now calling himself a "stroke survivor" rather than a victim.
The Bureau reported he regained the ability to walk within a month of the stroke but required assistance to do so. He has since been able to start walking for limited durations without assistance.
"You add to it every day," Moncrief said about his recovery.
The Bureau said Moncrief is respected for his experience and strong moral compass, and his opinions are "weighed heavily by the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles." As IPO, Moncrief assessed prison inmates to determine if they were good candidates to reenter society and to live productive lives.
"The Bureau is thankful for the dedication Officer Moncrief has given to improving public safety in Alabama," according to a statement from the Bureau. "Officer Moncrief has touched countless lives and made more of a positive difference in the world."
