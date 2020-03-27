Staff at Athens-Limestone Hospital, from left, Sarah Barnett, Ronnie Tipper, Kayla Wilson, Alyssa Currier, Erica Masoner, Mary Duncan, Julia Bryant and Charlotte Travis, remind residents to stay home for the safety of others during the COVID-19 pandemic. The staff works in several departments across the facility.
Mrs. Dot Smith, 88, of Athens, Alabama, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Athens Health and Rehab. A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Roselawn Cemetery. No visitation is planned. Spry Funeral Home, Athens, Alabama, directing.
Gary Wade Martin, 61, of Elkmont, Alabama, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Huntsville, Alabama. He was born April 25, 1958, in Limestone County, Alabama, to Wade and Bertie Martin. Gary was a member of First Baptist Church of Ardmore. He worshipped at Friendship United Methodist Church with …
Graveside service for Charles Coleman, 71, will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Payne Cemetery in Veto, Alabama. Peoples Funeral Home directing. The body can be viewed 1-4 p.m. Friday and 8-11 a.m. Saturday.
June C. Fetters, 71, a resident of Lynnville, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her home. A memorial will be held at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home of Columbia, Tennessee, is assisting with arrangements.
