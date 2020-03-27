Hospital staff

Staff at Athens-Limestone Hospital, from left, Sarah Barnett, Ronnie Tipper, Kayla Wilson, Alyssa Currier, Erica Masoner, Mary Duncan, Julia Bryant and Charlotte Travis, remind residents to stay home for the safety of others during the COVID-19 pandemic. The staff works in several departments across the facility.

 Courtesy photo

