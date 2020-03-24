Staying in touch

editor's pick centerpiece featured
Updated: March 24, 2020 @ 10:09 am
David Glen Carter, 57, of Athens died Sunday at Athens-Limestone Hospital. David was born October 14, 1962, in Madison County, Alabama. David was a minister for 38 years, during which time he served at various churches, the last being at First Baptist Church Athens as the pastor to children …
Larry Grant Helms, 74, of Killen, Alabama, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Florence, Alabama. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Civitan Cemetery, Rogersville, Alabama. No public visitation planned. Spry Funeral Home, Athens, directing.
Stevie Tharell Thorn, 68, of Athens, Alabama, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Athens. A 2 p.m. graveside service will be held Wednesday at Roselawn Cemetery with Joel Carwile officiating. No visitation planned. Spry Funeral Home directing.
