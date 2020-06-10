TAKING IT OUTSIDE: Council approves entertainment district in Athens

A small but potentially significant change is coming soon to The Square.
The Athens City Council voted unanimously Monday to designate a portion of downtown Athens as an entertainment district. It will be officially be named The Square Arts and Entertainment District.
According to city attorney Shane Black, Athens is legally allowed to designate two entertainment districts within city limits so long as each has at least four establishments allowed to sell alcohol within the district's corporate borders and the area is part of a main street program.
The Square will be the first such district in Athens.
Tere Richardson, executive director of Athens Main Street, said the date on which the new rules go into effect are up to Mayor Ronnie Marks, though she said there are some upcoming events that could be a good time to start.
She said various officials will be meeting soon to plan how to implement the change and make sure local restaurants are familiar with the new rules. Athens Main Street brought the idea before the city council “several months” ago before the pandemic hit.
“We are not on the bleeding edge here,” Richardson said. “There are many cities where this has been done across the state.”
Entertainment districts must be no more than .5 square miles in area. The Square's entertainment district will be extend for about a block on any side of the Limestone County Courthouse.
Black explained designating the area as an entertainment district will allow patrons who purchase alcohol from one of the licensed sellers on The Square to take the beverage outside the seller's building and walk around with it, provided they stay within the district.
According to the ordinance, in order to exit a premises with an alcoholic beverage, the beverage must be 16 ounces or smaller and in a "shatterproof container for the district with colors and/or logos for the district." Richardson said Athens Main Street will be designing the containers used at The Square and signs to mark the district's boundaries.
“The cup will have a specific logo so they can be identified,” Richardson said.
No more than two containers may be taken outside an establishment by any one person at a time, according to the ordinance. No alcoholic beverages brought from outside the district will be allowed.
Richardson said the two main ideas behind designating the entertainment district are to allow people to take alcoholic beverages outside if they so choose for social distancing and to increase revenue for restaurants on The Square that are missing out on alcohol sales while patrons are not dining inside.
“When our restaurants are full, our other shops see more people,” she said. “This is a tried-and-true mechanism to increase foot traffic.”
Per the ordinance, the chief of police will have the authority to temporarily shut down the district or portions thereof if it is deemed appropriate to do so for public health and safety.
