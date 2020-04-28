The U.S. reopening is coming, but 'normal' is still a ways off

In this April 27 file photo, Jason Godbey hangs a banner over the entrance of Madison Chop House Grille as they prepare to shift from take out only to dine-in service in Madison, Georgia. As some governors across the United States begin to ease restrictions imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus, hopes are soaring that life as we knew it might be returning. But the plans emerging in many states indicate that “normal” is still a long way off.