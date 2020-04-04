Stress is abundant these days, and sugar is a proven stress reliever. So, when faced with a closed movie theater but plenty of movie-theater candy, Cinemagic Theatre staff had an idea: share it with some of the most stressed members of the community today.
Earlier this week, the crew at Athens' only movie theater took its stock of about 700 boxes of candy and distributed it to employees at Waddell Family Clinic, Athens Police Department, Limestone County Sheriff's Office and Athens-Limestone Hospital.
"We were super excited to be able to give something back to the community heroes," said Megan Emerson, a Cinemagic employee.
Jacob Hardy, the current manager at Cinemagic, said a box of candy may not be much in the face of another 14- or 16-hour shift in the middle of a pandemic, but they were glad to do even something small to help workers on the front lines.
"Working in a medical field or as police or fire ... can you really say 'thank you' enough?" he said. "Do the words mean that much? No, a box of candy doesn't make a 14-hour day any shorter, but it's something more than words."
The indoor and drive-in movie theater was forced to close business entirely after a public health order from Gov. Kay Ivey ordered a temporary halt to all nonessential business, hoping it would reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus across the state.
Hardy said it's the first time any of the employees can remember the theater being closed for more than two days in a row. After the closure, employees focused their attention on improving theater facilities so customers can enjoy their moviegoing experience that much more when Cinemagic reopens.
Hardy said Friday morning that they've reorganized projection areas, replaced carpet, installed tile, tightened loose seats and more.
"It's just a long list of little things we can do to overall improve the experience for the customer," Hardy said.
It's unknown how Ivey's stay-at-home order would affect those plans, but there is one major change at Cinemagic that will happen regardless: new management. After 13 years with the business, former manager Mac Bullard stepped down last November, and Hardy, who's worked there since 2010, was one of a few employees who held the manager title in the interim.
This year, Emerson will take over. Her first job was at Cinemagic eight years ago, and she's returned for summer work multiple times since.
"She's too good," Hardy said. "We couldn't let her go for too long at a time."
"I'm here to stay now," Emerson said.
Visit cinemagictheatre.net or check the showtimes ad on page 3A of each print edition of The News Courier for updates on the theatre.
