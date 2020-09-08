Traditions of Athens has named April Cowperthwait as executive director. Cowperthwait will lead the facility’s staff and be a day-to-day resource for the facilities’ residents.
“April brings a deep passion for serving older adults and more than two decades of experience to our Traditions of Athens community,” said Chris Guay, Vitality Living founder and CEO. “Her knowledge and expertise will help ensure we continue to offer the best experience possible to our residents, their families and our team members.”
Cowperthwait most recently served as admissions director at Cottage Assisted Living in Huntsville. She has served in many roles with The Cottages since 1999, including resident services director, managing director and member services director. She studied nursing at Northeast Community College and has held her Category 1 assisted living administrator license since 2010.
Through engagement, innovation, family collaboration and a passion to serve, Cowperthwait will be responsible for strengthening the Traditions of Athens team and community and ensuring residents have access to lifestyles that can empower them to lead their best lives.
That includes keeping them safe during the current coronavirus pandemic. With older adults among the most vulnerable to severe complications from COVID-19, all living facilities catering to this age group have to be particularly active in helping reduce the spread of the virus among residents. Cowperthwait praised Traditions of Athens for its continued efforts.
"The senior living industry has a responsibility to the residents we serve and our team members to do everything we can to limit exposure to this virus," Cowperthwait said. "I am proud that our team began implementing safety precautions before they were mandated."
She plans to keep those efforts going by working with families and following health guidelines to protect residents. Traditions specializes in independent and assisted living, but the design of their facility allows for more manageable social distancing. Residents live in private accommodations, have a great deal of outdoor space and don't require round-the-clock medical care like in most nursing homes.
However, new residents are still required to self-isolate for their first 14 days, new residents and team members must be tested prior to the move-in or start date and after one week, and there are restrictions for visits. To help families and residents deal with the social effects of these rules, Cowperthwait and the Traditions team are working for creative ways to keep families connected.
"We know we must stay vigilant but also know that connection and engagement are critical to residents' well-being," she said. "It's hard on them and their families to not be able to visit in person."
So, Traditions of Athens offers video conferencing for families, virtual field trips for residents, social distancing parades and window visits.
"Our industry has pivoted and worked tirelessly since the pandemic began to protect residents — and staff — while maintaining the quality of life for those we serve," Cowperthwait said, but she added they cannot do it alone. "To protect those who are most vulnerable, all of us in Athens must do our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19. While no one knows when the pandemic will end, it's our commitment to putting residents first, learning and adapting that will continue to see us through."
Visit vitalityseniorliving.com/senior-living-locations/alabama/traditions-of-athens for more information about Traditions of Athens.
