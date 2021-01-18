The Limestone County Health Department, located on Clyde Mabry Drive, will be giving COVID-19 vaccines by appointment to persons 75 and older and first responders starting today. The appointment-only vaccine clinic will run from 8:15 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. this week.
Clyde Mabry Drive will temporarily be right-in/right-out access only, according to Daphne Ellison, public information officer with the Limestone County Emergency Agency Office.
Traffic should enter from U.S. 31 South only and exit onto U.S. 31 South, Ellison said. The crossover will be closed.
Motorists are urged to drive slowly and use extreme caution in the area.
