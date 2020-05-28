Tennessee Valley Authority is partnering with local power companies like Athens Utilities to provide funds supporting local initiatives that work to combat issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
TVA made $20,000 available through its Community Care Fund, and Athens Utilities matched that figure with funds from the Electric Department's marketing budget to tally $40,000 total.
Those funds were dispersed to eight different local groups during a check presentation Wednesday at Athens City Hall.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks and Athens Electric Manager Blair Davis were on hand to pass out the funds from Athens Utilities' side of the grant. Holly Hollman, grant coordinator and communications specialist for the City of Athens, worked with Davis in order to secure the grants, according to Marks.
He said the matching funds from TVA were “in the mail.”
“In the spirit of public power, we are honored to partner with local power companies to address the unprecedented challenges facing those we serve,” said Jeannette Mills, TVA executive vice president and chief external relations officer. “TVA has a mission of service to make life better for the people of the Valley, and providing these funds to address immediate needs is one way we can help ease the burdens on families and communities.”
The following groups received grants from the Care Fund:
• Limestone County Churches Involved ($3,000). The group will use the funds to assist clients with paying overdue utility bills and aid its food distribution program;
• Athens Main Street ($1,250). The grant will be used to help cover expenses from assisting businesses during COVID-19, such as with curbside pickup signs;
• Family Resource Center ($1,250). Funds will support the group's Family Solutions Program, which aids clients with financial resources such as help paying utility bills and mentoring;
• Learn-to-Read ($1,500). Money will be used for the after-school tutoring program, which assists elementary and middle school students performing below grade level;
• Athens-Limestone Recycling Center ($10,000). The center could not get state inmate labor to operate the facility, forcing it to close, but will use the funds to help reopen;
• Athens-Limestone Hospital Foundation ($10,000). Money will be used to address needs for respirator hygiene stations, a portable ultraviolet light surface disinfecting device and a mortuary chiller;
• Limestone County Schools ($10,000). Funds will be used to help purchase wireless devices to help provide internet access to students and summer camps to help students catch up on multiple subjects; and
• Boys and Girls Club of Athens ($3,000). Money will be used to increase meal/snack program, educational outreach, improvements in technology to provide tutoring assistance and new Club member scholarships.
“I appreciate all of you and the job you do in this community,” Marks said to the different groups represented at the presentation. “We have recovered from a lot of things, and we will recover from this.”
