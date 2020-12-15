For the second time in 2020, Limestone County Schools has announced a systemwide closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
LCS announced Tuesday it would be closing all schools starting Wednesday following a surge in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district. Schools were previously scheduled to let out early Friday to begin the holiday break.
Superintendent Randy Shearouse said as much as he feels each day of the academic year calendar to be a valuable one, there were just too many positive cases among staff, making it hard to operate schools.
"It's always a difficult choice for me to make to close schools," Shearouse said. "I do feel that it's so very important that students are in school every day that we can possibly be there. It's such an important place in a child's life that they have that caring teacher and instruction."
However, as of Tuesday, about 1 in 8 LCS students were quarantined due to possible exposure to a confirmed case. Shearouse said Ardmore High had the highest number of confirmed positive cases in the district, accounting for 20 of the 72 cases reported systemwide among students.
Yet it was the high number of staff unable to work that ultimately pushed the central office to close all schools, as was the case at Elkmont in August and East Limestone in November. As of Tuesday, 77 staff members were quarantined across the district and 39 were confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus.
The 2020-2021 academic year calendar lists Jan. 6 as the date on which students will return from the holiday break. LCS said in its announcement that this is still the plan for the district, and Shearouse added there would be employees onsite to make sure school buildings are cleaned and sanitized to ensure a safe return for students.
As for end-of-semester exams, students should contact their school for details. Shearouse said LCS plans to work with each student individually regarding their need and how best to complete an exam. Plans for turning in devices are also in place and should be continuing as scheduled, he said.
