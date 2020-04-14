The federal government just unveiled a one-stop-shop of federal programs that can be used by rural communities, organizations and individuals hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said.
United States Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced the COVID-19 Federal Rural Resource Guide (PDF, 349 KB), on Monday. It is the first of its kind for rural leaders looking for federal funding and partnership opportunities to help address the pandemic, he said.
“USDA is committed to being a strong partner to rural communities preparing for and impacted by COVID-19,” Perdue said. “This resource guide will help our rural leaders, whether they are in agriculture, education, health care or any other leadership capacity, understand what federal assistance is available for their communities during this unprecedented time.”
Purdue said the USDA has taken several recent actions to assist farmers, ranchers, producers, rural communities and rural-based businesses and organizations damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic. To learn more about the actions, visit www.usda.gov/coronavirus.
