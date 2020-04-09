The U.S Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration is reminding employers it is illegal to retaliate against workers because they report unsafe and unhealthful working conditions during the coronavirus pandemic. Acts of retaliation can include terminations, demotions, denials of overtime or promotion, or reductions in pay or hours.
“Employees have the right to safe and healthy workplaces,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Loren Sweatt. “Any worker who believes that their employer is retaliating against them for reporting unsafe working conditions should contact OSHA immediately.”
Workers can file a whistleblower complaint with OSHA at https://www.osha.gov/whistleblower/WBComplaint.html or by calling 1-800-321-OSHA if they believe their employer has retaliated against them for exercising their rights under the whistleblower protection laws enforced by the agency.
Under the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, employers are responsible for providing safe and healthful workplaces for their employees. OSHA’s role is to help ensure these conditions for America’s working men and women by setting and enforcing standards, and providing training, education and assistance. Visit www.osha.gov for more information.
