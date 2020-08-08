Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced Friday that the United States Postal Service will be modifying its organizational structure.
According to a release from the organization, the move is being made in an effort to “operate in a more efficient and effective manner and better serve customers.”
“The new organization will align functions based on core business operations and will provide more clarity and focus on what the Postal Service does best; collect, process, move and deliver mail and packages,” said USPS in the release.
The new structure will center around three business operating units: retail and delivery operations, logistics and processing operations and commerce and business solutions.
Retail and delivery operations will center around accepting and delivering mail and packages efficiently. Logistics and processing operations will focus on the process of moving mail to delivery units, while commerce and business solutions will try to incite growth by leveraging infrastructure.
“This organizational change will capture operating efficiencies by providing clarity and economies of scale that will allow us to reduce our cost base and capture new revenue,” DeJoy said. “It is crucial that we do what is within our control to help us successfully complete our mission to serve the American people and, through the universal service obligation, bind our nation together by maintaining and operating our unique, vital and resilient infrastructure.”
According to the release, these changes will not be initiating a reduction of employees, who should see no “immediate impact.”
“However, to prepare for future changes, the postal service has implemented a management hiring freeze and will be requesting future Voluntary Early Retirement Authority from the Office of Personnel Management for employees not represented by a collective bargaining agreement,” said the release.
