The Limestone County Health Department will plan to close Monday due to weather conditions that could heavily impact roadways, according to the Limestone County Emergency Management Agency.
Officials said there are a large number of patients scheduled to return for their second of COVID-19 vaccinations.
"Please be advised that we will honor your second dose over the next two weeks," officials said in a media release Sunday. "The vaccine efficacy is approved up to 42 days after the first dose."
Officials encourage patients to check for updates due to any changes with weather conditions.
