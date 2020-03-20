The Athens City Council will livestream its meeting Monday and there will be a phone number announced so citizens can call in during the public comment portion, according to officials.
Access will be limited to 25 people, per the state health order. Chairs have been spaced apart 6 feet, officials said. The meeting will be at 5 p.m. for work session and 5:30 p.m. for regular meeting.
City offices remain closed to the public, but employees are working and helping citizens remotely, officials said.
