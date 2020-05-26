Cowboys and cowgirls are known for breaking and riding horses, bending the animals' will to do as they are bid.
When it comes to taming coronavirus, however, that is a horse of a different color.
The Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo is still looking to have its 38th annual event this year, but the usual May date had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. While the Limestone County Sheriff's Office plans to have the event once government restrictions allow it, LCSO and the Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association are working to put together some semblance of the event Saturday on The Square in Athens.
“We were thinking we wanted everyone to remember the rodeo (since it has been postponed),” said Teresa Todd, the tourism association president. “We decided we would have a miniature portion of the parade with the horses, cowboys and cowgirls going around The Square before they start a street dance.”
The parade and street dance are an established part of the myriad events held during the rodeo, but Todd said Saturday's event has been pared down to fit inside social distancing guidelines brought about by the novel coronavirus.
While the public will not be allowed to join the parade or dance, they may watch the festivities so long as they maintain social distancing. For those who would rather watch the event virtually, it will be streamed via Facebook Live on the Athens-Limestone County Visitors Center page, the Sheriff's Office page and even Todd's personal Facebook page.
“We are really excited that we can do a little something,” Todd said. “The videoing will start around 11 a.m. We have someone taking a video of the event to use for advertisements.”
Todd said a handful of rodeo queens may be involved in the parade and dance as well.
Todd said the event coordinators hope to have Sheriff Mike Blakely in the parade on a horse with one of the rodeo queens. While the event is not the full-scale rodeo, the tourism association is still partnering with LCSO for the parade and dance.
“This is as much as we can do right now,” said LCSO Deputy Stephen Young. “We wanted to try it. Hopefully, we can still do the rodeo in the fall.”
Todd said the rodeo has become a big event for Athens and Limestone County.
“It brings in a pretty good economic impact to community,” she said. “We don't just love it, we appreciate as well. The funds get put back into the Sheriff's Office budget for department needs like gear and cars.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.