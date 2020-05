Virus unleashes wave of fraud in U.S. amid fear and scarcity

In this image provided by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, this March 24 photo, shows unapproved COVID-19 tests that were seized on March 22 from the DHL Express Consignment Facility at JFK Airport in the Queens borough of New York. Federal officials say the COVID-19 outbreak has unleashed a wave of fraud. An arm of the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, has opened more than 300 cases in recent weeks that include counterfeit products and medicines as well as fake tests for the virus.