The women honored during Friday's Day of Caring luncheon have worn a variety of hats over the years, from art teacher to church leader to board secretary and more, but the common thread for each was the difference they aimed to make in their community.
United Way of Athens-Limestone County recognized their efforts during a livestreamed ceremony as part of the Day of Caring celebration, which also marked the end of United Way ALC's Week of Caring.
Four of the women were retired educators who were nominated by others in the community. Kaye McFarlen, executive director of United Way ALC, shared why they were nominated before each was given a certificate of recognition.
For Lynn Abernathy, a former preschool and kindergarten teacher, it was her work long after retiring from education. McFarlen said Abernathy was not only one who helped set the fundamentals and prepare children for the rest of their academic lives, she welcomed new teachers and spearheaded programs and community events to support schools and families.
"In her neighborhood, she is known to walk, visit and encourage her neighbors often with fresh homemade goodies," McFarlen said. However, "her favorite role is that of being a grandmother to the three best grandchildren ever."
Another nominee, Cindy Hall, is perhaps best known for her work with the dyslexic community through Lindsay Lane Christian Academy. McFarlen said she established a center dedicated to the personalized learning of students with dyslexia, which has changed the academic lives of more than 145 students so far.
"Ms. Hall gave her students the special tools they needed to succeed in the classroom," McFarlen said. "That success in the classroom also gave each student the self-assurance they needed to be part of the social network of their classmates. ... Without her desire to help students with their complex and special skill sets, these students would not have the opportunity to reach their fullest potential in our community for their future endeavors."
Jennifer Hooper's work can be seen in murals across Athens, particularly in the hallways of city schools, McFarlen said. An elementary and art teacher, Hooper "used her artistic side to enrich the lives of her students and fellow teachers."
"Teaching is a noble profession and one that touches lives even after the students walk out of the school doors," wrote the person who nominated Hooper. "Teachers like Jennifer Hooper keep schools alive and keep students looking forward, believing they can achieve whatever their heart desires."
Hooper's sister, Pat Lann, rounded out the list of educators. McFarlen described Lann as a teacher who didn't mind spending extra time to make work and the classroom a pleasant and meaningful place, attributing her success to a sense of empathy and keen intuition.
"From her earliest years, her family and friends could attest that she had the ability to sense what was troubling people and find the right word or gesture to make it better," McFarlen said. "She could offer up the kindest and most pointed motivation. ... Her example in and out of the classroom has made a real difference in many lives."
Community volunteer
The final award of the day went to a woman who was chosen unanimously by the United Way ALC board of directors. McFarlen said as soon as the person was chosen, she began jotting down the words the board had used to describe their choice.
"Words like: dedicated, faithful, compassionate, insightful, wise, joyful, community-oriented, family-oriented, the quiet giant in the room and busy," McFarlen said. "All of those words are correct, and a few more like them."
She announced Joyce Counter as the Community Volunteer of the Year, though McFarlen said Counter has been volunteering in the community pretty much since she arrived to Limestone County "many, many years ago."
She worked with First Presbyterian Church as a teacher, youth leader, choir member and more, in addition to supporting local Boy and Girl scouts groups, the American Red Cross and Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful. Counter served as KALB's executive director for nearly 15 years, growing the organization as she worked to promote antilittering and beautification of the community, McFarlen said.
"The work that she led with an army of volunteers has enabled us to enjoy our environment and do our part in maintaining it," McFarlen said. "As the director, she was mindful of the work of all of the other nonprofits in our area, and she supported their work with a helping hand and encouraging words."
Counter continued to support their work as a board member, board secretary and committee member for United Way ALC. McFarlen said Counter served as "the face of reason, kindness and accountability as United Way looked at concerns that faced our community."
"She had a perspective rooted in doing the right thing, no matter what," McFarlen said. "She had the ability to use humor to break tension and the wit to show us, when we were entrenched in our beliefs, to stop and listen."
Visit United Way ALC on Facebook or YouTube to view a recording of the virtual luncheon and learn more about those recognized. Anyone interested in continuing a Week of Caring project can also find more information at unitedwayathenslimestone.com or their social media pages.
